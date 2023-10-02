Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after buying an additional 671,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,154,011. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.