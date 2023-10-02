RNC Capital Management LLC Has $56.58 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,729 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 3.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.55. 3,080,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,546,838. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

