Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 804 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.19. 341,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,101. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.20.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.