Private Ocean LLC Has $12.61 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,445 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,210,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,103. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.