Private Ocean LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,907 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,311,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VXUS traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.75. 2,342,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,290. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

