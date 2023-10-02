Private Ocean LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,463,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,507,348. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

