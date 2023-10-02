Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $274,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $390.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.51 and its 200 day moving average is $394.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
