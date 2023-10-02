Private Ocean LLC Buys 399,467 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 203.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.63% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,785,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,706,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,982,000 after purchasing an additional 835,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 981,491 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.41. 314,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,780. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29.

