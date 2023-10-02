Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Trimmed by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.4% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 26,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $13.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $492.98. The company had a trading volume of 872,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $535.13 and a 200 day moving average of $538.25. The company has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

