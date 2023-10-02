CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.52

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.52 and last traded at C$13.54, with a volume of 30806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CRT.UN. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRT.UN

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.