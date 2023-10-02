First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.14 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up 2.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $87,241,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $47,118,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,487,000 after acquiring an additional 179,136 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.25. The stock had a trading volume of 427,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.24 and its 200 day moving average is $222.54. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

