Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in September

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 186.6 days.

EXXRF stock remained flat at $88.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.41. Exor has a 12 month low of $59.19 and a 12 month high of $93.65.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand.

