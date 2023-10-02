Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in September

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 186.6 days.
Exor Price Performance
EXXRF stock remained flat at $88.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.41. Exor has a 12 month low of $59.19 and a 12 month high of $93.65.
About Exor
