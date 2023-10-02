Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Down 5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $244.60 and last traded at $246.77. Approximately 60,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 267,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMR shares. TD Cowen cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day moving average of $171.86.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.32 by $2.84. The business had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.69 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 26.73%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $30.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 45.99 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,511,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

