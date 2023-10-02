C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $84.53

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.53 and last traded at $85.13, with a volume of 166091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

