Insight Folios Inc Purchases New Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in V.F. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.64. 4,115,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,983. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

