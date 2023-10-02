MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 321,874 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 215,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

