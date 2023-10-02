Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.31 and last traded at $64.33. 9,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 64,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $846.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.38.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $316.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 28.6% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after buying an additional 165,013 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 554,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,048,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 26.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,206,000 after buying an additional 107,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth about $24,081,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 156,762 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

