First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up about 2.8% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,258,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,993,000 after acquiring an additional 44,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,394,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,323,000 after acquiring an additional 729,986 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.25. 2,020,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,602. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

