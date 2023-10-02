Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Amgen by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Amgen by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,041,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.60. The stock had a trading volume of 959,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.30. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

