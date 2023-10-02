Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 774 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in EQT by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,710,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of EQT traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.94. 3,278,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

