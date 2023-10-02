Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.46 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,613. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 221.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 947.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

