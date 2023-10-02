Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after buying an additional 5,998,831 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 958,558 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,533.00.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.11. 2,514,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.