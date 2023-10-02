Farmers Trust Co. Sells 719 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,872,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,316,149,000 after acquiring an additional 811,877 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,232,269,000 after acquiring an additional 332,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,218,322,000 after acquiring an additional 638,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shell Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:SHEL traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,816,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,950. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $49.72 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69.
Shell Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.662 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Shell’s payout ratio is 32.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
