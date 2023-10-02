The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.08. 783,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.55. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $196.99 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

