Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,976,000 after acquiring an additional 551,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,387,000 after acquiring an additional 59,126 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,357,000 after acquiring an additional 135,877 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,416,000 after acquiring an additional 414,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ELV traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $439.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,461. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.