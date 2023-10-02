The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Kroger by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.4% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 14.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

