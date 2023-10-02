Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,297 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,374,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,963,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.