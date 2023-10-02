SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Boosted by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of XBI traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,079,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,574. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

