Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 98,058.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,023,000 after purchasing an additional 500,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.09. 333,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.46 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

