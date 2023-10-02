Farmers Trust Co. Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 313,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 81,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 35,833 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $16.13. 10,353,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,791,663. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

