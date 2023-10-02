Farmers Trust Co. Sells 60 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO traded down $24.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,515.28. 66,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,157.75 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,509.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2,516.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $40.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,803.12.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

