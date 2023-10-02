Farmers Trust Co. Buys Shares of 167,864 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 167,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of VNO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.47. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

