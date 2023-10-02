Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in September

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 435,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.9 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPELF remained flat at $4.96 during trading on Monday. Keppel has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

