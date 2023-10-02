Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes $430,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $10.75 on Monday, hitting $577.91. 612,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $648.35 and a 200 day moving average of $671.20. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.20.

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.