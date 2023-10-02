Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 140 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,733 shares of company stock worth $18,665,405. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.44.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.12. 444,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,678. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

