Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $272.77. 657,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.83 and a 200-day moving average of $286.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $203.23 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

