Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 465 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.