Treasure Coast Financial Planning Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,444. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.60. The stock has a market cap of $298.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

