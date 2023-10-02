Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Drops By 13.1%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KUBTY shares. Nomura raised shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of KUBTY traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.64. 13,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,797. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Kubota has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.43. Kubota had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kubota will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

