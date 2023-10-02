ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $10.60 to $9.50. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 1332277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $10,118,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $635,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,565,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 240.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 69.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,894 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.12.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

