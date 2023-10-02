Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 552,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance

Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $27.65 during midday trading on Monday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02.

About Komercní banka, a.s.

Komercní banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. It accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

