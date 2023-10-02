Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 552,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance
Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $27.65 during midday trading on Monday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02.
About Komercní banka, a.s.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Komercní banka, a.s.
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.