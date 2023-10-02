LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,900 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 476,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,339.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF remained flat at $72.85 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $80.88.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($16.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that LEG Immobilien will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

