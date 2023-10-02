Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 661,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,739.5 days.

Lion Price Performance

Shares of LIOPF remained flat at $9.67 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. Lion has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.13.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $743.45 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

