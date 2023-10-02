Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Rises By 23.9%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,200 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 716,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,872.0 days.
Lasertec Stock Performance
LSRCF stock remained flat at $156.38 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.93 and its 200-day moving average is $151.04. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $106.43 and a 1-year high of $212.00.
About Lasertec
