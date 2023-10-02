L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Update

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 416,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.0 days.

L’Occitane International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LCCTF remained flat at $2.94 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. L’Occitane International has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

About L’Occitane International

L'Occitane International SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails various natural and organic ingredient-based beauty and well-being products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. The company also provides skincare, haircare, body care, body and bath, makeup, floral water, beauty oils, and other products.

