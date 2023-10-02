L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Update

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 416,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.0 days.
L’Occitane International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LCCTF remained flat at $2.94 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. L’Occitane International has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.44.
About L’Occitane International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than L’Occitane International
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for L'Occitane International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Occitane International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.