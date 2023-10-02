Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Manganese X Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of MNXXF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 47,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,225. Manganese X Energy has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
About Manganese X Energy
