Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Manganese X Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MNXXF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 47,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,225. Manganese X Energy has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

