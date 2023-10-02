Insight Folios Inc Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 126.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMT traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.20. 1,000,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,899. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.96 and a 200 day moving average of $189.90. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $158.17 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.