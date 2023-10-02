Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,690,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,766,000 after purchasing an additional 134,830 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,279. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.15%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

