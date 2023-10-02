Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stock Position Raised by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Universal accounts for 2.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned 0.46% of Universal worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal by 261.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 128.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal by 2,841.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 269.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UVV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 53,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,536. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $517.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $90,059.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,594 shares in the company, valued at $711,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UVV. TheStreet lowered Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

