Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $342,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $393.39. The company had a trading volume of 818,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,274. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $370.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.38.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

